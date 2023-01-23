The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition has unveiled a “new and improved” website.
It can still be accessed at fhcoalition.org.
The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition has unveiled a "new and improved" website.
It can still be accessed at fhcoalition.org.
“This is a temporary site that features a new and contemporary look,” said Mike Scharnow, coalition director. “It’s been simplified and updated to reflect our current programming and activities.”
A key section is labeled “parent resources” and directs web browsers to all kinds of PDF booklets and other information pertaining to alcohol and drug prevention.
“These talk kits are especially aimed at parents who might need some tips and other information on how to talk to their kids about substances,” Scharnow added. “These can be awkward conversations, and these resources provide a lot of great information.”
