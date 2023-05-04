The Fountain Hills Coalition is seeking a new executive director.
Current Director Mike Scharnow recently informed the coalition’s board of directors that he intends to resign once a replacement is found.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Fountain Hills Coalition is seeking a new executive director.
Current Director Mike Scharnow recently informed the coalition’s board of directors that he intends to resign once a replacement is found.
“Just like when I left the newspaper years ago, I know this will come as a shock to some folks,” Scharnow said. “But my wife and I both intend to retire later this year and take on some new adventures.”
The coalition has a strong 13-year history in the community within the field of drug and alcohol prevention. The non-profit organization is unique because it brings together a wide variety of “sectors” within the community to work on prevention efforts. Funded by grants and donations through the years, the coalition has been effective in lowering the overall rates of drug and alcohol usage among teens.
Scharnow has been involved with the coalition since its inception, serving on its board of directors for many years while he was editor at The Times. He took over as coalition executive director in the summer of 2021.
“It’s one of those bittersweet things in that I will miss working with the coalition and all the great people associated with the organization, but it’s time once again to open up a new chapter in my life,” Scharnow said.
The coalition’s board has set a date of May 12 to accept cover letters and applications from those who are interested in applying for the position. Resident Shawn Uphoff, who started last year as program manager for the coalition, will remain in that position.
For a more comprehensive job summary, outline of responsibilities for the position and directions on how to apply, visit fhcoalition.org/careers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.