The community is reminded that the Protect Our Youth drug prevention coalition has several resources available at no cost to citizens in an effort to prevent or curb drug use in town.
Testing kits
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The community is reminded that the Protect Our Youth drug prevention coalition has several resources available at no cost to citizens in an effort to prevent or curb drug use in town.
Testing kits
The first resource is “Early Action Kits,” which are drug testing kits designed for parents to use with their teens.
The kits are easy for Fountain Hills parents to obtain and designed to be discreet.
The most accessible locations to pick up the kits are the fire station across from Walgreen’s at 16246 E. Palisades Blvd. and at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at Town Hall, corner of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive. Simply ask for a free kit and it will be provided without any information needed in return.
Directions on how to use the kits, along with other helpful information for parents, are included in the kits.
Narcan
Narcan nasal spray is available at no cost.
Narcan (also known as Naloxone) is designed to reverse an opioid overdose. It is carried by all local deputies as well as firefighters/paramedics.
“While our focus remains on prevention, Narcan has proven to be effective in reversing overdoses,” said Tammy Bell, coalition director. “The hope is that a life can be saved through this harm reduction tool and then that person can enter treatment.”
Besides the two fire stations in town, there is a third location available for Narcan – the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce office at Palisades and Verde River Drive. Anyone can drop by and request Narcan free of charge.
Drug drop box
A drop box is available during office hours at Town Hall for disposal of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.
The drop box is located in the lobby, just outside the Sheriff’s Office entry. It is similar to a mailbox, with a slot at the top to pull open and drop in the unused prescriptions.
Prescriptions in the form of pills and patches are acceptable. For safety reasons, liquids, inhalers, Epi Pens and syringes are not allowed.
Coalition leadership said getting rid of unwanted drugs in this manner helps the environment and also prevents theft of these drugs within someone’s home.
More information about the coalition and its many resources is available at fhcoalition.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.