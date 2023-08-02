After a two-month search, the Protect Our Youth drug prevention coalition had to look no further than its own board to find a new executive director.
The non-profit organization, now in its 13th year of operation, announced Tammy Bell is replacing Mike Scharnow as its director.
“Tammy has been on our board for nearly a year, and it’s exciting to have someone step up from within the organization, which will make the transition a smooth one,” said Scharnow, who is retiring.
Shawn Uphoff, who Scharnow said has excelled as the coalition’s program manager for the past year, will remain in her position.
Bell said she is eager to work alongside Uphoff, aiming to build upon the coalition’s existing progress in Fountain Hills and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
Bell and her husband, Wayne, raised their two girls in the community, and Scharnow said her track record of local involvement speaks for itself and will benefit the coalition’s drug prevention efforts. She is currently on the Sanitary District board and is vice president of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
“I discussed this opportunity first with my family and with my employer at the Chamber, Betsy LaVoie, to make sure they were behind me taking this important position,” Bell said. “Everyone was greatly supportive.”
LaVoie has a teenager at the local high school and said she sees the unique work the coalition does, especially as it collaborates with so many entities to make drug prevention a true community effort.
“We value the additional opportunities our Chamber staff and board take on throughout our community,” LaVoie said. “The collaboration among non-profits and local commerce are vital to each one’s success, and the coalition’s efforts contribute to the well-being of our workforce and volunteer base in Fountain Hills as well.
“We are excited to see Tammy fulfill this new role for her.”
Bell said Scharnow will be missed.
“Our board wanted to express its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Mike, who has been an indispensable pillar of our organization since its inception,” she added. “As a devoted board member and then as our executive director, he has been a great support behind Protect Our Youth’s tremendous success.
“For over a decade, his passion, dedication and leadership have benefited the well-being of our community through channels for drug prevention and empowering our youth to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”
Coalition board member Dwight Johnson said, “I have cherished working with Mike for 13 years as a fellow board member. He has a spark of creativity, has an amazing ability to write and has become a dear friend. As Mike embarks on a well-deserved retirement, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Bell concluded, “Mike’s legacy will forever inspire us to continue the crucial work of safeguarding our community’s youth from the threats of substance abuse.”
Johnson added, “As we bid farewell to Mike, we embark on a new chapter with Tammy Bell at the helm. Together, with the continued support of our community partners, Protect Our Youth remains steadfast in our mission to create a drug-free future for the young generation.”
For more information on the Protect Our Youth coalition and its ongoing efforts in drug prevention, visit fhcoalition.org.