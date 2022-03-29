The Fountain Hills Coalition, dedicated to youth substance abuse prevention, heard from Ed Wood at its March 3 meeting. Wood lost his son to a drugged driver and argues states should put as much focus on driving under the influence of drugs as they do driving under the influence of alcohol.
Wood, who spends his time between Colorado and Arizona, said he believes the legalization of marijuana has had a negative impact on how law enforcement handles individuals who have been caught driving under the influence. Impairment is impairment, he argues, but DUID does not receive nearly the same amount of attention, nor severe consequences.
Wood said polydrug use is also more common these days, noting it is “far more dangerous than other impairments, more commonly resulting in crashes.”
Wood provided information primarily built on statistics from Colorado, though he said the picture in Arizona is similar. He took time to dispel myths about driving under the influence of marijuana, such as the belief that stoned drivers are not as dangerous because they typically drive slower and get into fewer accidents. He noted that “is just not true,” a statement backed by the statistics he’s compiled over the years.
Stats for DUID drivers are just as bad as DUI drivers, and the picture may be darker since drugged drivers are typically undercounted. These issues stem from the fact that a third of drivers refuse to submit to sample requests and, in some instances, law enforcement only tests for alcohol to determine impairment. And when a DUID driver is identified, their infractions are less likely to be prosecuted.
The thrust of Wood’s presentation is that something needs to be done in Arizona, as well as across the country, to change the conversation about driving under the influence of drugs. The dangers need to be emphasized, he argued, as well as proper consequences.
To learn more about Wood and his ongoing efforts, visit duidvictimvoices.org. For more information about the Fountain Hills Coalition, visit fhcoalition.org.