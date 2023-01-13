Monday, Jan. 16, is the federal holiday to observe the birthday of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
In Fountain Hills, the town offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. The Community Center and Fountain Hills Library branch will also close.
The office of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will be closed.
The U.S. Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
There will be no classes that day and the Fountain Hills Unified School District offices will be closed.
The branch offices of banks in Fountain Hills will be closed Monday for the holiday.
The holiday will not impact residential garbage collection in Fountain Hills.
The Times will have normal business hours on Monday, and its regular deadlines will be in effect.