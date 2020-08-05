The Primary Election held Tuesday, Aug. 4, was highlighted by some close races of interest to Fountain Hills residents.
Two Fountain Hills residents were facing off for the Republican nomination for Maricopa County Sheriff, and as of the first count late Tuesday, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan are in a virtual dead heat.
Sheridan holds a 600-vote lead over Arpaio early in the counting that is 36 percent of the vote for each of them.
In the race for the Arizona House of Representatives from District 23, Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh leads the early vote count with 26,500 or 44 percent of the vote. For the Republican nomination for the second seat in the house, incumbent Jay Lawrence trails challenger Joseph Chaplik by 600-vote in the early count, 17,200 to 16,600.
For Republican nomination for the Arizona State Senate from District 23 incumbent Michelle Ugenti-Rita is well ahead of challenger Alexander Kolodin, with 22,000 votes to 14,500, a 60/40 percentage margin.
In the race of the Democrats vying to challenge Republican Congressman David Schweikert to representing Arizona's Sixth District Dr. Hiral Tipirneni appears to be the winner with 38,576 vote, or 53.4 percent. Anita Malik received 26,000 votes (36 percent), Stephanie Rimmer received 4,163 (5.7 percent) and Karl Gentles 3,233 votes (4.5 percent).
The Fountain Hills Town Council election was an uncontested race this year with Mayor Ginny Dickey receiving 6,018 and council members-elect Gerry Friedel (5,273), Peggy McMahon (5,151) and Sharron Grzybowski (4,931).
For the Town Council race there were 300 write-in votes for mayor and 200 write-in votes for the council. Since there were no official write-in candidates those votes will not be counted or announced.
Based on the ballots cast for the council race there was a turn-out of about 48 percent for Fountain Hills voters.