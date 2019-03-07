Seth Thomas clocks, treasured by clock and antique collectors who value craft and sophistication, will be featured at the Arizona Sunshine Regional Watch and Clock Show on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, in the Community Center.
The theme is “Seth Thomas: The Man, his Clocks and his Company.”
Thomas, born in 1785, was an amateur clockmaker who began his career in earnest when he moved to Plymouth, Connecticut, in 1807 and became an apprentice to clockmaker Eli Terry.
Horological hobbyists and experts will display, sell and trade antique and modern watches, clocks, parts, tools, books and literature.
Classes and seminars will focus on clock case restoration and batteries for clocks and watches.
The public is invited to attend the Saturday session only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is $5 per person.
Verbal appraisals of time pieces will be provided at no cost. Repair specialists also will be available for consultation.
Friday’s session is open only to members of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. Friday, March 8, followed by the mart from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. An auction of horological items will take place at 3 p.m. The annual banquet will follow at 7 p.m.
Host chapter is Valley of the Sun 112. Co-hosts are Keywinders of Arizona 46 and Southern Arizona 113.