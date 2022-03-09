The Arizona Sunshine Regional is the Southwest's premier watch and clock collector’s show. The Arizona Sunshine Regional will be open to the public this Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Center. Admissions is $5 for adults and free for those 18 and under.
Vendors at this show are members of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, the world’s largest and most recognized association of watch and clock experts, collectors and dealers.
In the show visitors will see the largest collection of watches, clocks and related timekeeping items on display anywhere in the Southwest. Attendees can buy or sell whatever they see or bring to the show.