The ad-hoc Citizens Advisory Streets Committee (CASC) reported to the Town Council on June 20, a situation very similar to pavement evaluations past. The biggest obstacle to making progress on a pavement management program is funding. The existing annual allotment of approximately $2.5 million is not adequate to do much more than basic maintenance on the town’s 166 lane-miles, or 3.5 million square yards of asphalt pavement. This creates a community asset with a value of more than $214 million.

Based on a detailed, high-tech evaluation by Roadway Asset Services (RAS) the CASC is estimating it would cost nearly $60 million to upgrade the Town’s street pavement to reach the point where the $2.5 million annual funding is adequate. The committee offered options and a recommendation (voter approved bond) but that is a decision the council will need to arrive at with further discussion.