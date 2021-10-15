Mayor Ginny Dickey has announced that the Town of Fountain Hills will join municipalities across the state of Arizona and take part in the League of Arizona Cities & Towns’ 20th annual Cities & Towns Week from October 17-23, 2021.
The entire community of Fountain Hills is encouraged to use this period to learn more about the services and programs that the town offers to improve the quality of life in our community.
“I am grateful for our town staff and my council colleagues for the service they provide. They make our community safe, fun, effective and special in a million different ways,” Dickey said.
Cities & Towns Week is set aside each year to provide citizens with important information about the services and programs provided by their city/town, and to introduce the employees that deliver them. To learn more about the services provided by the Town of Fountain Hills please visit fh.az.gov or visit azleague.org to learn more about how cities and towns are at work for citizens.