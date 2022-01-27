Long-time town resident and educator Cindy Couture has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Fountain Hills Town Council. Couture, a resident of Fountain Hills for 18 years, spent over a decade teaching English at Fountain Hills High School. Now retired, she has remained active with various local civic and educational organizations, putting to use her organizational and leadership skills.
“In our years as educators in the Fountain Hills schools, my late husband, Bob, and I interacted with hundreds and hundreds of Fountain Hills students, parents and grandparents,” Couture said. “I have spent hundreds of hours speaking to them about their cares, fears and aspirations for their kids, for their neighborhoods and for their town. I understand them, and I am one of them.”
Couture said that her decision to run was made from a commitment to “give back to this incredible town” for the high quality of life that Fountain Hills provides its residents.
“I believe I offer unique experience and knowledge that will permit me to help further the outstanding quality of life here. I know how to evaluate complex issues and I know how to communicate,” she said. “Every candidate for Town Council familiar with this community will promise to curb spending, support our business community, and control development. Additionally, I will work to protect our property values and continue to improve our roads.
“My promise to every resident of Fountain Hills is also that I will always endeavor to accomplish those things while preserving the true non-partisanship necessary for a strong Town Council.”
As with all candidates, Couture needs citizens’ help gathering signatures to put her name on the Primary Election ballot, Tuesday, Aug. 2. Those wishing to sign a petition in her support may go to azsos.gov, then to the sign a candidate petition tab on right of screen to enter. Signers only need to verify their voter information with their driver’s license number or voter ID number.