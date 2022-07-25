Museum entrance.jpg

The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is celebrating Christmas in July Saturday, July 30.

The center is partnering with Teri Ernst of Minimyz, who will offer a 20 percent discount for her organizational services and a free pass to the River of Time to those donating items to the Summer Market fundraising sale. Everyone is welcome, and donated items are not a requirement to come into the museum. Donations of gently used or new household items and décor will be accepted during the event. Donations not meeting the requirements will be turned away.