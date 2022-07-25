The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is celebrating Christmas in July Saturday, July 30.
The center is partnering with Teri Ernst of Minimyz, who will offer a 20 percent discount for her organizational services and a free pass to the River of Time to those donating items to the Summer Market fundraising sale. Everyone is welcome, and donated items are not a requirement to come into the museum. Donations of gently used or new household items and décor will be accepted during the event. Donations not meeting the requirements will be turned away.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the River of Time, 12901 N. La Montana Dr. in Fountain Hills. Visitors are invited to cool off with Santa, enjoy cookies and have a festive shopping experience.
Visitors are invited to check in at the reception desk and either bring their items in or let staff know they would like to pull up to the back door. Volunteers will be available to go through items and help unload.
Staff and volunteers will be dressed in Christmas attire (sans sweaters), serving cookies, playing Christmas music, selling Summer Market items as well as gift shop items for sale. Santa also will make an appearance and will be in the requisite red suit.
The River of Time is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment through Sept. 30. Visit riveroftime.center.