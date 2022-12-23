Christmas Day is Sunday, Dec. 25, and that means many businesses and other services in Fountain Hills will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Town of Fountain Hills Town Hall will close early on Thursday, Dec. 22, and will remain closed Friday, Dec. 23, as usual, as well as Monday, Dec. 26.
The Community Center will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, and will be closed Friday and Monday as well.
The Fountain Hills Library branch will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. and remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Fountain Hills Sanitary District office will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District is on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will close their offices for a little extra Christmas holiday on Monday, Dec. 26.
Grocery stores in Fountain Hills will be closed on Christmas Day, so get that food shopping done early.
Republic Services collection schedule will not be impacted by the holiday.
The office of The Times will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26. Deadline for letters to the editor is Friday, Dec. 23.