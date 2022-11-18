Angel tree1.jpg

For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for Peter and Theresa Conti, this is an understatement. Counting 11 Christmas trees in their own home, Peter and Theresa Conti have been waiting all year to continue their annual tradition of running the Fountain Hills Christmas Angel Program.

An idea born from The Salvation Army, the Christmas Angel Program provides a platform for local businesses, clubs and families to provide Christmas gifts for children who would otherwise not receive any.