It’s a balmy 101 degrees on a Tuesday morning and Chris Towne is unlocking the prop shed at the Fountain Hills Theater. Inside, the sheds are filled to the brim with chairs, tables, fake plants, bed frames and other props used by the theater’s award-winning staff.

“One of my scoutmasters built two giant batting cages when he was an Eagle Scout and had to fundraise thousands of dollars to be able to buy all the equipment,” Towne said. “Whenever he goes home, he's just like, ‘Wow, I did that.’ That’s what I want to do here, except a little bit scaled down.”