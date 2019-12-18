Chabad Fountain Hills, an innovative neighborhood resource center for Jewish families, invites the public to Fountain Hills’ Chanukah Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m., located on the Ave of the Fountains.
The Fountain Hills Fire Department will light the Shamash of the 12-foot Menorah along with raining chocolate Gelt from the top of their ladder. Following the lighting, participants are invited into the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center to continue the celebration indoors with refreshments, Dreidle games, live music, children’s crafts and more.
This event is open to the public and admission is free.