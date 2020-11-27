The Town Council will make a transition during the regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Retiring council members will be recognized and the mayor and new council members will be sworn in. Mayor Ginny Dickey is continuing to a second term with three new council members, Gerry Friedel, Sharron Grzybowski and Peggy McMahon. Friedel was appointed to complete the term of Sherry Leckrone, who resigned in September. He will be re-sworn to begin his full term.
Councilmembers Dennis Brown, and Art Tolis are stepping down.
The council will also consider assignments for town representation to outside agencies, council subcommittee appointments and a council meeting schedule for the 2021 calendar year.
Other business on the agenda includes a presentation on the Town of Fountain Hills volunteer program.
Also, the council will consider approval of the Community Services facilities reservation guidelines.
The council is also to consider a cost of living pay increase for town employees, budgeted to take effect in January. The increase had been designated as tentative, pending revenue information for the new fiscal year.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public and subject to coronavirus face covering and distancing guidelines.
The information in this story is based on a preliminary agenda plan and is subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the meeting time.