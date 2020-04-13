Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley Metro has announced a temporary reduction in service effective April 6, 2020, for the regional commuter bus route in Fountain Hills, known as the “514 – Scottsdale Express.”
Instead of two morning runs (inbound to downtown Phoenix) and two evening runs (outbound to Fountain Hills from downtown Phoenix), the 514 will run once in the morning and once in the evening. The 5:34 a.m. inbound route will be cancelled, while the 6:16 a.m. inbound route will remain unchanged. The outbound route that begins at 4:42 p.m. will remain unchanged, while the 5:12 p.m. outbound route will be cancelled.
The 514 – Scottsdale Express route originates and ends at the Park-and-Ride bus shelter located by the library on North La Montana Drive.
Details and further information regarding this schedule can be found by calling Valley Metro at 602-253-5000 or by accessing the Valley Metro website, valleymetro.org/maps-schedules/514.
Residents are encouraged to regularly visit the town’s website at fh.az.gov to obtain the latest news and information about the town’s response to COVID-19.