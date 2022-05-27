Veteran memorial

A new keynote speaker has been scheduled for the Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial. Local VFW Post 7507 member, 99-year-old World War II Veteran and former prisoner of war, Gene Metcalf, has stepped up to be the new keynote speaker on Monday at 9 a.m. The previously scheduled keynote speaker, 100-year-old World War II Veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, Jack Holder, suffered an injury will be unable to attend.