A new keynote speaker has been scheduled for the Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial. Local VFW Post 7507 member, 99-year-old World War II Veteran and former prisoner of war, Gene Metcalf, has stepped up to be the new keynote speaker on Monday at 9 a.m. The previously scheduled keynote speaker, 100-year-old World War II Veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, Jack Holder, suffered an injury will be unable to attend.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Fine Properties
Currently Open
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Park Place design deadline looms
- Committee presents street maintenance struggles
- Hot Diggity Dog Sitting offers in-home pet care
- Donation for Foster Your Future
- Law enforcement report
- Hamed trial postponed for competency evaluation
- Cool off at the Splash Pad this summer
- Law enforcement contract approved
- Town plans plenty of summer activities
- Sanitary District reducing its proposed rate hike
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.