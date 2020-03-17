The annual Fountain Hills Oktoberfest will return to town for 2020, but will now be presented by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
For the past 12 years, Oktoberfest has been planned by Fountain Events, a local business headed by Fountain Hills resident Christine Colley. Colley decided it was time to pass the event on to another local organization and the Chamber’s Board unanimously voted in favor of taking over the event as, according to a press release, they believed it would be a wonderful event to help showcase Fountain Hills and the local business community.
Even though the planning and organization of the event is changing leadership, the Chamber’s Events and Marketing Manager, Paige Lorentzen, wants to work with Fountain Events this first year to keep the authenticity and tradition intact for the future.
“We know Fountain Hills loves Oktoberfest, so we want to make sure it stays that way by keeping it the same event our residents and visitors enjoy,” Lorentzen said.
The Chamber also intends to continue to work with the local service clubs, veterans groups and high school programs that have helped to make October a success in previous years. Organizers say that, just like the past 12 years, the 2020 Oktoberfest will be the only authentic public Oktoberfest in the state held in the spirit and traditions of the original event that took place over 200 years ago in Munich.
This annual event is a celebration of German traditions with a band flown in from Germany, mouthwatering brats, schnitzels, apple strudel prepared with secret recipes and homemade potato pancakes. The beer is brewed in Germany according to purity laws established in the year 1516.
Another tradition the Chamber wants to bring to life at the 2020 Oktoberfest is an authentic German wedding, which was the original purpose of the very first Oktoberfest. If a local couple would like to legitimately say their “I Do’s” at the event, call the Chamber at 480-837-1654. Other aspects of the events include the famous beer stein holding competition, the best dressed Oktoberfest competition, and the alphorn blowing contest.
The 13th Annual Fountain Hills Oktoberfest will take place Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Fountain Park. More information will be available as the event approaches.