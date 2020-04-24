The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is making its position known regarding the propositions on the ballot for the May 19 special election.
The Chamber is a non-profit civic organization run by a board of directors that encourages and supports business growth and vitality in the community.
The Chamber board has come out in favor of Propositions 427 and 428, the “Daybreak” proposals. The board statement in the publicity pamphlet reads, “The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce recognizes the need for more residents and appropriate development in order to have a vibrant and prosperous town. For this reason, the Chamber is in support of Propositions 427 and 428 that facilitate the development of the Daybreak project. The Chamber has previously supported development of the project as it supports increasing the number of residents, provides employment opportunities and improves the town’s economy.”
In a separate statement released late last week the Chamber board has taken a position in opposition to Proposition 429, which extends the term of the mayor from two to four years. The official statement of the board reads as follows:
“The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors discussed Proposition 429 which proposes to extend the term of the town mayor to four (4) years. Unanimously, the board believes there are no advantages to such a change. In today’s dynamic environment the ability to fairly quickly reaffirm or alter the leadership position of the mayor (and half the town council) is important. Therefore, the Board of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce recommends that resident citizens vote no on Proposition 429.”
This special election is an all-mail ballot with the ballots scheduled to be placed in the mail today, April 22.