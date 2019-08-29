After a five-month search, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce board announced that James O’Callaghan of Lakewood, Calif., will be CEO beginning Sept. 4.
O’Callaghan leaves his position as executive director of the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board to join the Fountain Hills Chamber.
O’Callaghan assumes the CEO position left by Scott Soldat-Valenzuela, who has been serving on an interim basis from his new post in Colorado.
In addition to working as executive director for the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, O’Callaghan worked at president and CEO for the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce from 2012 to 2016.
