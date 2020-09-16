The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is planning a “New Member Parade” for tomorrow, Sept. 17, at 8 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. This event, which is a first of its kind for the local chamber, is designed to be a unique way to showcase the new members who have joined in the year of 2020.
Usually, new members are introduced at the quarterly Fountain Hills Connect Networking Breakfasts but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the normal breakfast events are currently on hiatus. Instead, Chamber staff is inviting all new members from 2020 to line up in the parking lot behind the Chamber, decorate their vehicle or car and get creative for this unique parade.
Betsy LaVoie, Chamber CEO and president, will be doing a Facebook Live video of each parade entry for the community to view and learn more about the business and what they offer. Spectators are invited to park their cars in the lot to view and wave to all of the new members.
Parade events have become quite popular during the COVID-19 quarantine, as social distancing is able to be encouraged and enforced during a unique event that keeps everyone safe while having fun.
“We are working on ways we can still introduce our new members to the residents and visitors of Fountain Hills, all while keeping everyone safe,” said Chamber Events and Marketing Manager, Paige Lorentzen. “Events are challenging to have right now, but we think this is the perfect way for new members to get in front of potential customers and clients.”
Lorentzen said that chamber staff hopes that this parade will encourage new members to showcase what their business is all about to those who attend the parade, as well as those who will view the video online. Any new member who wants to register for this event for free may visit the Chamber’s calendar online (fhchamber.com) and sign up. Those who want to support these new members by attending the event do not need to register and are invited to attend Sept. 17 at 8 a.m.