Join the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce for the Food Truck Fare, a free community event geared at supporting Fountain Hills businesses.
As part of the Chamber Lunch Mob initiative, food truck members will gather outside of the Chamber for lunch on the patio.
“Come try one or all of our local Fountain Hills food trucks,” a Chamber press release said of the event. “Don’t forget to bring business cards as this is a fantastic opportunity to connect with Chamber members and we will also have a raffle drawing at the event!”
The community is invited to attend the Food Truck Fare this Friday, April 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Chamber Event Patio, 16837 E. Palisades Blvd.