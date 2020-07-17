With the 2020 Chamber Gala just around the corner, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced that the event will now be held in a virtual format.
The Chamber Gala, which was originally scheduled in early April, was postponed until Aug. 21 in response to event restrictions due to COVID-19. Recent executive orders made by Governor Doug Ducey restrict many aspects of events such as the annual gala, such as rejecting liquor licenses for special events and limiting in-person attendance to 50 people at maximum. This led organizers to figure out a new way to host the event.
The Chamber Gala will still take place on Aug. 21, but will now be held virtually via Zoom. Attendees who have previously bought tickets will be invited to attend the drive-through food pick up from Hob Nob Catering, who is preparing the entire meal. In addition, a full awards ceremony is in the works to showcase and honor standout members of the Fountain Hills business community.
According to a press release, chamber staff is currently brainstorming ways to make the Gala “feel as normal as possible despite the change in event format.” As details become finalized, attendees will be notified of any changes.
The Chamber Gala, which will still boast a festive “Kentucky Derby” theme, has traditionally offered a cocktail hour, costume contest, full catered dinner, live entertainment and the awards ceremony – with awards titles such as Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Person of the Year and many others.
In the press release, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce offered gratitude to event sponsors for their continued support of the 2020 Chamber Gala, including ProSkill Services, ADERO Scottsdale and Euro Pizza Cafe.