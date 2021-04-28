On April 23, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Chamber Gala, where eleven awards were distributed to businesses, organizations and individuals for their achievements within the Fountain Hills community over the past year.
The full list of the evening’s winners are as follows:
*Business Person of the Year: Tim Sciutto of DC Bar & Grill.
*Customer Service of the Year: Allan Ruby of Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
*Entrepreneurs of the Year: Austyn Baltimore and Dakota Paisley of the Fountain Hills Food Cart.
*Community Volunteer of the Year: Shawn Uphoff.
*Young Professional of the Year: Savanah Lamey of Hurly & Lamey Real Estate.
*Tourism Award: Hennen Publishing & Marketing Group.
*Teacher of the Year: Jill Cooper.
*Chamber Ambassadors of the Year: Debbie and Al Romano.
*Health Service Award: Smith Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture.
*Non-profit of the Year: Four Peaks Rotary.
*Mayor’s Award: Havenly Communities.
The annual Gala was held at the Chamber’s newly renovated building and had a “progressive dinner” throughout different rooms to encourage attendees to see all of the new improvements. In addition to the program, the Chamber also launched its first online auction fundraiser, where people could buy special pieces of art, Fountain Hills historical pieces and other items. More info about the auction can be found at fhchamber.com.
The Chamber Gala traditionally has a theme and encourages attendees to dress up. For this year, “Remix 2020” was the selected theme, and all were invited to dress up for an event, holiday or occasion that they did not get to celebrate in 2020. The costume contest was won by Homer Clark of Lizard Pools, who dressed up as a skier, as well as Julie Jones of the Adventures of Julie Jones, who came dressed in apparel from almost every major holiday.
A new tradition begun at this year’s gala, the Chamber honored milestone membership anniversaries of its members who have been a part of the organization for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years. Each milestone member received a commemorative pin and certificate for their years of support of the business community and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
“The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce would like to give all who were involved in the Chamber Gala a heartfelt thank you for the support of the event and the evening’s nominees and winners,” reads a press release wrapping up the event. “The event could not have been possible without presenting sponsor Tolis Mortgage Financial Group, Level 2 sponsors such as Adero Autograph Collection Hotels, Clason Communications and First Financial Equity Corporation - Paul Perrault, as well as the Level 3 sponsors including Four Peaks Rotary, Guardian Training & Consulting, Legacy Investment Services, Inc., Messinger Mortuary and Re/Max Sun Properties.”