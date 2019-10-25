Friday, Nov. 1, is the last day for interested participants to register for the Thanksgiving Day parade, sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Previously, the Chamber had set Oct. 18 as the deadline.
Local businesses, service clubs, sports teams, children’s groups, church organizations or simply a community member who wants to celebrate are eligible to march in the parade on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and last about 90 minutes.
“Once Upon a Time: Favorite Holiday Stories” is the theme. Participants are encouraged to use the theme to decorate their entry and bring to life a favorite holiday tale, legend or story character.
Participation is free for Chamber members. Registration is open online at fountainhillschamber.com.