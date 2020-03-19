Starting this past Monday, March 16, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce began a temporary closure due to construction as the building’s complete remodel begins.
After a rare opportunity to fast track the project, Chamber staff wants the business community to be aware of the closure, as well as how they are planning to support their members during this time of transition. Full-time staff members will be working completely remotely, and have full access to normal work phone calls and regular email exchange. The physical visitor center that is housed within the Chamber building will be closed as well, but staff are still able to answer the many phone calls visitors contact them with on a daily basis about local businesses, community happenings and more.
Member events and meetings that had been scheduled to take place at the Chamber office have been moved to different locations. Those events that were moved to Town of Fountain Hills facilities (such as the Community Center) are to be postponed due to the Town of Fountain Hills’ measures to combat COVID-19. According to the announcement, Chamber staff will work diligently to inform members and event attendees about any changes to event locations or postponements.
Other than certain events, other Chamber-related business will take place as normal during this closure. The construction of the Chamber building is expected to take an estimated two months, so the community can expect the closure of the building to be in effect until the end of May.
“Staff of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our members and the community for being patient and cooperative while they diligently wait to unveil a completely updated Chamber,” reads the announcement. “One that staff fully believes wills serve the business community to its fullest potential.”