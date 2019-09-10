The arrival of new Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce CEO James O’Callaghan of Lakewood, Calif., has been delayed by two weeks.
Board chair LeeAnn Torkelson said last Friday, Sept. 6, that O’Callaghan is now due to report on Monday, Sept. 16.
Previously it was announced that he would take over chamber leadership on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Torkelson attributed the postponement to “personal reasons.”
Previously O’Callaghan resigned his position as executive director for business improvement districts on the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board. He started that job in Jan. 1, 2019, according to a social media post.
He worked as president and CEO for the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce from 2012-16, and then became president and CEP of Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce.
O’Callaghan fills the CEO position left by Scott Soldat-Valenzuela, who submitted his resignation in early April to move to Colorado. Soldat-Valenzuela served on an interim basis locally from his job as CEO and president of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.
O’Callaghan is expected to preside at the quarterly breakfast meeting on Sept. 19, at Eagle Mountain Golf Course.