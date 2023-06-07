The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced the success of the 2023 Chamber Gala Awards Masquerade, which had its highest turnout to date.
The annual Chamber Gala Awards ceremony serves as a platform for honoring and expressing gratitude to individuals, organizations and businesses in the community that work toward improving the quality of life for all residents.
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce reports that 17% of the Fountain Hills population actively participated in this year’s nomination and voting process.
“The Chamber rallies support for local businesses and nonprofits, fostering an environment encouraging dedication and a sense of community amongst residents and visitors,” a press release said. “These awards truly represent the sentiments of the community.”
The winners of the 2023 Chamber Gala Awards are community members who have shown “exemplary hard work, exceptional talent, significant contributions, and genuine love for our community have made an indelible impact,” the release read.
“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the 2023 Chamber Gala Awards Masquerade and our ongoing efforts to support and enhance the prosperity of Fountain Hills,” the release continued. “Congratulations again to all the deserving nominees and award recipients for their remarkable achievements.”
The 2023 Chamber Gala Award recipients are: Kim Kamins, Community Volunteer of the Year; Michael Bennett, Young Professional
of the Year; Martin Dawson, Business Person of the Year; Jill and Jeremy Keefe, New Entrepreneurs of the Year; TDC Financial, Finance & Insurance Business of the Year; Kathie Cook, Customer Service Professional of the Year; Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, Health Service Business of the Year; Chill Boutique, Retail Business of the Year; Mountain View Kitchen Restaurant of the Year; Jeffrey Bonner, Teacher of the Year; FH Elks Lodge, Nonprofit of the Year; Charlie Keller, Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Karen Anderson, Chamber Ambassador of the Year; Clason Communications, Mayor’s Award; Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Tourism Award.