The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board has announced the appointment of five new members to the board taking office July 2020 for a three-year term. Joining the Board of Directors are Andrew Day, Cherie Koss, Karen Weaver Logan and Lauren Stratton. The board seat vacated by retiring Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen will be filled by the incoming Superintendent Kelly Glass.
“All five of the newest board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the Fountain Hills Chamber,” said Board Chair LeeAnnTorkelson. “We are fortunate to have them on our team as we continue to strengthen the business community in Fountain Hills.”
Andrew Day
Day was born in England where his father was stationed in the Air Force. He has lived in many different countries, several states and ultimately settled in Fountain Hills. Day has worked in the entertainment industry since 1989 which includes film, TV, videos, marketing, creative advertising, radio and more.
Day’s family moved to Fountain Hills in 1986 and Day, whose work assignments took him all over the world, returned to Fountain Hills in 1992. Day is a graduate of Brophy College Prep and University of Arizona with some grad school work at UCLA. He is the owner of DayLite Films, a multiple award-winning, full service video production company with local, national and international clients.
Cherie Koss
Koss joined the River of Times Museum in 2017. She grew up in Fountain Hills, where her parents settled in 1970. Koss received her bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Interpretation from Michigan State University and also holds a teaching credential in Environmental Education and Secondary Science.
She spent the majority of her career with the San Diego Zoo, where she was the curator of the “Animal Connection” Department. Koss also held positions as director of education with the San Diego Aerospace Museum, director of programs and properties for the San Diego Girl Scout Council and co-owner of DreamSeeker Ranch, a family-owned alpaca and reindeer ranch.
Karen Weaver Logan
Born and raised in Chicago, Ill., Karen Weaver Logan is a veteran of law enforcement with a career in the Chicago Police Department and Federal Air Marshal Service respectively. Now, since making her home in Arizona, she is a realtor and co-owner and founder of Guardian Training and Consulting LLC in Fountain Hills.
With the Chicago Police Department, Weaver Logan was assigned to patrol, plain clothes tactical team, and finally with the Marine/helicopter unit. She is a PADI certified advanced open water, dry suit, and SCUBA rescue and recovery diver as well as a U.S. Coast Guard certified merchant mariner licensed captain. While with the Federal Air Marshal Service she traveled the world providing covert security and safety to passengers and crew.
Lauren Stratton
Born in Phoenix and growing up in Plano, Texas, Stratton has lived in Fountain Hills the past 12 years. Stratton joined the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale McKee Branch in Fountain Hills in 2016, moving from another Arizona branch.
She studied anthropology up at NAU and started working at the Boys & Girls Club in the summers during college. In 1999 Stratton served in her first full-time job as teen development supervisor at the Barker Branch.
Three years later she moved to the Rose Lane Branch as the branch director. In her 20-year career in youth development Stratton has distinguished herself by creating innovative programming, strong dynamic work teams and robust donor and community relationships.
She has been awarded as Staff Member of the Year by the Grand Canyon Chapter of Boys & Girls Club Professional Association and a Distinguished Member of the Academy of Boys & Girls Clubs Professionals. And most recently her branch was awarded non-profit of the year by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Glass
Kelly Glass was extended a one-year contract for the 2020-21 academic year at FHUSD. Born in Indiana but raised in Boise, Idaho, Glass originally pursued a career as a nurse.
But destiny had other plans. After her experience at her children’s Christian school Glass decided to switch majors and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Great Falls University in Montana. Glass went on to earn two Master’s, one in curriculum and the other in education leadership.
If that wasn’t enough education, Glass is close to completing her doctorate. Glass’ first job in the education field was as a teacher, but she quickly moved up the ranks to administration, on to be a director of curriculum, principal and eventually a superintendent.
Glass has over 20 years of experience in the education field and is coming to Fountain Hills after being the superintendent of the Sierra Vista Unified School District.