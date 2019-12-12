Just in time for Chanukah, Chabad of Fountain Hills will hold an Olive Oil Press Workshop for children and adults.
The hands-on event illustrates the process that was used to produce pure olive oil more than 2,000 years ago for the Temple Menorah in the Chanukah story. Participants will roll up their sleeves to sort and hand-press fresh olives in an old-fashioned wood and cast iron olive press.
They will then refine the oil in a centrifuge, which distills into pure olive oil. They will also spin wicks out of cotton and then light the Menorah with the remaining oil in an age-appropriate manner.
“Chabad’s Chanukah programs, such as the Olive Oil workshop, help kids feel more connected to their Jewish heritage, which is particularly important during the December holiday season,” said Lubavitch Rabbi Mendy Lipskier, Director of Chabad in Fountain Hills. “We encourage kids and their families to feel a heightened sense of Jewish pride by making the holiday of Chanukah come alive through the workshop and other exciting events.”
Also in Fountain Hills, Chabad will hold its 10th annual Menorah lighting on the Avenue of the Fountains on the first night of Chanukah, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m.
For more information visit JewishFountainHills.com or call the office at 480-795-6292.