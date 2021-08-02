August 4, 2021, will mark the 231st birthday of the United States Coast Guard. Originally formed in 1790 as the Revenue Cutter Service by then Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, the Coast Guard is the oldest nautical service to serve the United States.
To observe and celebrate this event, Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey will proclaim August 4 as Coast Guard Day in Fountain Hills. Joining the Mayor will be the award-winning US Coast Guard Auxiliary Band along with the Arizona Division 10 Color Guard. The band will perform the national anthem along with a military service set as a tribute to all the branches of the military and conclude with Semper Paratus, the official march of the US Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard has an active presence in Arizona through the Coast Guard Auxiliary whose members patrol Arizona lakes and offer boating safety classes and vessel safety checks. Of note, this ceremony will mark the first time that a military branch has performed a uniformed ceremony to commemorate their birthday at the Veteran’s Memorial since its dedication in 2005.