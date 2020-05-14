The walkways around the Centennial Circle in the Cutillo Civic Plaza are getting a renewal after the Town Council approved a contract with Gcon Inc. at its May 5 regular session.
The agreement is for $104,069 including a $10,000 owners allowance for unexpected issues that may arise during construction. The council vote was 4-2 with Councilwoman Sherry Leckrone excusing herself from the decision due to a potential conflict.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that the concrete walkways, installed during construction of the library and Community Center in 2001, have been an ongoing concern with cracking and shifting that causes trip hazards.
“These trip hazards have been ground down to acceptable limits but the concrete continues to shift,” Weldy said in his staff report. “The irrigation for the small turf areas surrounding the concrete plazas also runs onto concrete. Maintenance of these areas is a challenge and it is recommended to replace the concrete with pavers to minimize trip hazards and reduce future maintenance costs.”
The project calls for the removal of approximately 12,600 square feet of concrete between the library and Community Center and replacement with the pavers.
Weldy noted the project is included in the capital budget for the current fiscal year and the contractor has told staff that, with approval, the work can be completed by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Councilman Alan Magazine said he had asked staff to remove the item from the council agenda.
“I walked this entire area and did not see any serious issues,” Magazine said. “I don’t see the urgency to get this done. We are holding off on some projects until the end of the first quarter (next fiscal year).”
Magazine said he thinks it would be prudent to wait until that time to consider the fiscal situation at that time.
Councilman Dennis Brown, a general contractor and home builder, said that while he agrees with the prudence, he views this project from a different perspective.
“This is a very good price we are getting now,” Brown said. “If just one person were to trip and fall it could cost the town more than this. I truly believe this needs to be done now.”
Vice Mayor Mike Scharnow also supported the project.
“This didn’t just come up,” Scharnow said. “This has been planned for years. This area is being used more and more as a gathering place and it is critical that we correct the issues.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey noted there is $150,000 in the capital budget unused for the current fiscal year.
“Let’s try not to paralyze ourselves and not put it off until next year,” Dickey said.
Councilman Art Tolis said he also believes the need is not immediate and mentioned that the future construction of the Dark Sky Discovery Center may impact what is done with the area.
“This may have a different look,” Tolis said. “Just because it is budgeted doesn’t mean we should spend it.”
Both Town Manager Grady Miller and Magazine, who is a member of the Dark Sky Discovery Center board, said they do not believe future construction of the center would have much, if any, impact on what is done now on the plaza.
Tolis and Magazine were the no votes, with Councilman David Spelich joining the majority to approve.