Over recent weeks the Town of Fountain Hills staff has been removing shade trees from the Centennial Circle area of the Cutillo Civic Plaza between the library and Community Center.

This is a first step in replacing the trees as well as additional steps toward repairs and improvements to the Centennial Circle. The trees that were originally planted, mostly palo verde, were a poor choice for the environment of the confined, paved circle, according to Interim Community Services Director Kevin Snipes.