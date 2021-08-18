The U.S. Census Bureau issued additional information from the 2020 Census, and it showed that Fountain Hills now has a population of 23,280.
That compares with a count of 22,489 in 2010, or an increase of 1,331, about 6 percent (which is consistent with the national total).
The Census also showed that Phoenix is the fastest growing large city in the country, coming in as the fifth largest city in the nation. Some West Valley cities were also among the fastest growing communities over the past 10 years.
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey sees the growth for the Phoenix area as a positive for this community.
“Regionally, Phoenix being the fastest-growing major city over the last decade is encouraging for the future,” Dickey said. “Fountain Hills’ continued partnerships with our neighbors… and throughout the Valley… will benefit us locally as we work together to serve all and help build upon the now-documented desire to live in Arizona.”
In Fountain Hills, 12.8 percent of the population is under the age of 18, 38 percent are over the age of 65, and 51.5 percent are female.
Fountain Hills is a community lacking race and ethnic diversity, with 95 percent reporting as white alone. Black or African American are at .4 percent and American Indian are .3 percent of the population.
Those reporting Asian alone are 2.5 percent of the population in Fountain Hills. Hispanic or Latino make up 4.6 percent and those reporting two or more races are 1.6 percent of the population.