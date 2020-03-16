Census Day is April 1, 2020, and residents will receive an invitation to participate online starting later in March.
Canadian citizens and other foreign-born residents living in the United States on Census Day should know the following information.
*If a Canadian citizen is living in Arizona on Census Day (April 1) they can and should complete the Census here in Arizona.
*Regardless of whether or not a Canadian citizen lives in the Unites States for six months, they should take the Census in the state that is their primary residence while they are living in the U.S. That is to say, if they live in Arizona four months and then return to Canada for eight months then they can still be counted in Arizona as this is where they live a majority of the time when they are in the U.S.
*If they leave the U.S. before Census Day but would still like to be counted, they can complete the Census online.
*If a Canadian citizen splits their time between Arizona and another state before returning to Canada, then whichever state they spend the most time in while in the U.S. is where they should be counted. That is to say, if they spend three months in Arizona and two months in Washington and then they return to Canada, their Arizona address is where they should be counted.
*If a Canadian citizen splits their time between two states equally, they should take the Census in the state they live in on Census Day. That is to say, if they live in Arizona for three months and in Washington State for three months, but will be in Arizona on Census Day, they should be counted in Arizona.
All rules stated above are applicable to all Canadians, other non-U.S. citizens and/or other foreign-born residents who spend time living here in the United States.
The Census is confidential and not shared for law enforcement purposes. Information about particular individuals cannot be released for 72 years.