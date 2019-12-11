Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a proclamation at the Tuesday, Dec. 3, council session declaring Dec. 5, 2019 through Dec. 15, 2020 as a year of celebration for the Town of Fountain Hills.
“(I) urge the residents of our community and communities across our state to join in the many celebrations and special events through the year to commemorate our great community’s history and centerpiece Fountain,” Dickey said in the proclamation.
Dec. 5 is the 30th anniversary of the election in which Fountain Hills was incorporated as a town. Dec. 15, 2020 will be the 50th anniversary of the date the iconic Fountain was turned on for the first time in 1970.
“The town is known for its beautiful views and vistas, including the raising of the Fountain at the top of the hour,” Dickey said. “The town wishes to recognize those who had the vision 50 years ago to create this oasis in the desert.”
Dickey noted that the town is recognized for many of its unique activities and celebrations that draw visitors from around the region. Those include St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Oktoberfest, Halloween in the Hills, the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Stroll in the Glow.
“Town volunteers are committed to creating a year of celebration to recognize these two milestones in the history of Fountain Hills,” Dickey said.
Sandy Ursini is the project administrator and recognized members of the committee including Times President Alan Cruikshank and Publisher Brent Cruikshank, Sharron Grzybowski, Cherie Koss, Amy Arnold, Jim Dickey, Stan Ziefert, Carol Carroll, Phyliss Kern, Rachael Goodwin and Jenny Willigrod.
“The goal of the committee is to create a year of programs and festivities leading up to the December 2020 anniversary that will involve all of our residents, as well as appeal to the grater Phoenix area,” Ursini told the council. “We want a year of celebration to reflect the history of our town while looking to the future.
“We want it to be fun as well as informative for our residents and visitors to town, introducing them to our beautiful vistas, wonderful restaurants, unique shops and our amazing cultural community.”
The Community Band, Community Chorus and Fountain Hills Theater will create programs unique to the 50th anniversary. Businesses, Realtors and service clubs are making plans to get involved. Noon Kiwanis had a kickoff celebration with its annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7.
The plan is to have the Fountain of Light sculpture, created by local artist Brian Schader, in place on the Avenue of the Fountains Plaza for the 50th anniversary.
Residents can keep track of activities and events using The Fountain Hills Times, the Town of Fountain Hills website as well as Facebook and Instagram sites established for the events.
A giant, golden “50” has been installed at Fountain Park that citizens and visitors can use as a “selfie” opportunity to help spread the word.