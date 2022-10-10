The community is invited to a reception on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Community Center. The event is to celebrate Fountain Hills being named the Best in the Nation and the 2022 Gold Medal Winner by the National Recreation and Parks Association and the American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration.
“We would like to take time to recognize our Council, commissions, staff, partners, and residents that make this distinction possible,” said Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin. “Please join us for this golden celebration that will include light snacks and a toast to the hard work and dedication that made this honor possible.”