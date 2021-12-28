Get a head start on celebrating New Year’s Eve a day early with the Town of Fountain Hills.
Residents are invited to join the Community Services Recreation Department on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) to celebrate the New Year with a multi-generational event for all ages in the Community Center.
This free annual tradition includes crafts, games, snacks and a balloon drop at noon. Be sure to test your skills in cornhole, chair volleyball, Jenga, and more. There will be photo opportunities with a New Year backdrop and a photo frame craft.