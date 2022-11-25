The Town of Fountain Hills is participating in the Small Business Saturday event being held nationwide on Saturday, Nov. 26. This celebration has become a tradition for the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
At the Nov. 15 regular Town Council session, Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 26, as Small Business Saturday in Fountain Hills.
Dickey stated that according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 32.5 million small businesses in the United States, representing 99.7% of firms with paid employees. Small businesses are responsible for 62% of net new jobs created since 1995, employing 46.8% of employees in the private sector in the country.
It is estimated that 79% of consumers understand the importance of supporting small business in the community on Small Business Saturday, with 70% saying the day wants them want to encourage others to shop small, independently owned retailers, and 66% say it makes them want to shop small all year long.
Advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations across the country, endorse the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.
“I urge the residents of our community, and communities across the country, to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday, and throughout the year,” Dickey said.