Join the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the only authentic, family-friendly Oktoberfest in Arizona. Beer and bratwurst lovers rejoice, 2022 Oktoberfest will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.

Tickets are available for $10 either online at fhchamber.com or at the gate. Visit fountainhillschamber.com/oktoberfest to claim tickets.