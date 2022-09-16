Join the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the only authentic, family-friendly Oktoberfest in Arizona. Beer and bratwurst lovers rejoice, 2022 Oktoberfest will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.
Join in to compete for prizes in this year’s contests – holding a beer stein, blowing the Alphorn better than everyone else, who has the best German Dirndl or Lederhosen outfit in town? Winners will receive collector’s Oktoberfest merchandise. All attendees wearing authentic German attire will receive collector’s Oktoberfest pins.
The traditional German food will not disappoint; pretzels, strudel, schnitzel, sauerkraut, German sausage, and more will be available.
Top it off with the backdrop of the famous Fountain Hills Fountain at Fountain Park plus views of Four Peaks and Red Rock.
The 2022 Oktoberfest at the Fountain will take place Sept. 23-24, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Fountain Park. This local traditional event will feature authentic German beer, a band flown in from Germany, many traditional German food offerings, games and more, and is keeping to the tradition of Oktoberfests at the Fountain that have become a tradition.
Christine Colley and Fountain Events has successfully brought an authentic Oktoberfest at the Fountain to Fountain Hills for 13 events and, in this transition to being hosted by the Fountain Hills Chamber, has worked to ensure this year’s success. All Oktoberfest information is available on fhchamber.com.