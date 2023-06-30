The Town of Fountain Hills invites the public to join the fun for its annual Independence Day Celebration, better known as Fourth at the Fountain.
Organizers said this year’s event promises to be a memorable experience for the entire community, featuring live music, exhilarating fireworks and a picturesque setting.
On Tuesday, July 4, Fountain Park will come alive with the spirit of patriotism. Festivities begin at 7 p.m., with an evening filled with music, prizes and entertainment for all. Rock Lobster will take the stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m., “delivering an electrifying performance that will have the crowd dancing and singing along,” according to a press release announcing this year’s event.
At 9 p.m., prepare to be dazzled as the night sky ignites with a fireworks display over Fountain Lake. As the brilliant colors burst above the water, the iconic fountain will be illuminated in vibrant red, white and blue, creating what organizers say will be an awe-inspiring spectacle.
“The Fourth at the Fountain program is designed as a community-wide celebration, open to guests of all ages, and best of all, completely free of charge,” continues the press release. “We encourage attendees to bring their own chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, allowing you to relax and enjoy the festivities in comfort.”
To help beat the summer heat, a variety of food vendors will be on site, offering treats such as Italian ice and frozen lemonade beginning at 6 p.m.
Ample public parking will be available throughout downtown Fountain Hills, ensuring convenient access to the event. Travelers should be aware that temporary road closures will be in effect from 4 to 11 p.m. to ensure the safety of pedestrians entering and exiting the park.
Town officials encourage everyone to engage in games and recreational activities, and they are asking visitors to adhere to the following guidelines:
*No personal fireworks, sparklers or open flames.
*For the safety of pets, it is recommended they be left at home due to the fireworks display.
“Fourth at the Fountain promises to be an evening of joy, camaraderie and patriotic celebration,” the announcement continues. “Residents and visitors are encouraged to come together, adorned in their best red, white, and blue attire, and join us for a remarkable Independence Day experience.”