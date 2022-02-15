The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department is once again partnering with Republic Services to offer a Recycled Art Contest in celebration of Earth Day 2022. Residents are invited to create art from materials destined for the trash to recycle for this contest.
Contest guidelines are that all artwork must be made from one or more recyclable or non-recyclable (trash) materials; metal or aluminum, paper, plastic, glass or cardboard. The maximum size is 2’x2’x2’. All pieces must be secured. No sharp edges. Participants must be residents of Fountain Hills. Entries must be submitted between April 4-8. Entry forms can be found at fountainhillsaz.gov/earthday.
Prize money is sponsored by Republic Services. The top three finishers in each age group will be displayed at the Community Center April 16-22 and the winner from each category will be announced on Friday, April 22, at the Earth Day Celebration located at the Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m.
The prizes for each category will be awarded as follows:
*Eight and younger – two winners will each be awarded $100.
*Ages nine to 13 – two winners will each be awarded $100.
*Ages 14-18 – one winner will be awarded $200.
*Ages 19 and older – one winner will be awarded $200.
For more information visit fountainhillsaz.gov/earthday or contact Linda Ayres at layres@fountainhillsaz.gov.