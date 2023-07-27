Fountain Hills resident Gene Mikolajczyk has sent cease and desist letters to Town Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis and former Councilman Cecil Yates related to statements they made accusing Mikolajczyk of surveillance, harassing and stalking Yates in a 2019 incident.

“The charges emanate from false statements by Cecil Yates dating back to 2019,” Mikolajczyk said in an email to The Times Independent. “Surveillance was conducted on (Yates) to gather information in a civil litigation matter, not because he was a ‘political opponent’ (as alleged in a statement by Kalivianakis).