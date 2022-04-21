Governor Doug Ducey has joined the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, plus federal and local wildland fire officials to remind Arizonans and visitors to be prepared, stay alert and do their part to prevent fires.
“Temperatures are creeping back up – and that means Arizona faces a heightened risk of wildfires,” Governor Ducey said in a statement. “At the state level, we’re going to do all we can to protect Arizonans and try to mitigate any lasting damage to our communities. My heart goes out to all those whose lives have changed because of wildfires — and I want to thank the brave men and women who risk their lives to fight these fires and protect Arizona’s communities.”
In 2021, more than 1,700 wildfires burned approximately 525,000 acres of land across the state on all land jurisdictions. This year, the state is already seeing an uptick in fire activity, especially in the southern part of Arizona.
“Last summer’s monsoon season was one of the most active in a long time,” said John Truett, state fire management officer. “However, that rainfall created an abundance of grass throughout southern Arizona, even in areas like Globe, which experienced significant fire activity last year. Now as our temperatures begin to warm up, that grass crop is quickly drying out and any ignition source into that fuel bed can start a fast-moving wildfire.”
It is now more important than ever for people to do their part to prevent wildfires and protect Arizona’s forests, watersheds, wildlife and property. The overgrowth of fine fuel from last summer’s monsoon, a lack of winter precipitation, and rising temperatures all play a role in that early spike in activity.
Arizona residents and visitors can do their part by taking personal responsibility to help prevent wildfires:
*Create defensible space around the home, especially those living in the Wildland Urban Interface such as Fountain Hills.
*Recreate responsibly. Make sure campfires are always out and cool to the touch before leaving the campsite.
*Secure tow chains and check to make sure vehicle and tires are in good working order before getting on the road.
*Check the weather. Have a shovel and water source nearby before doing any outdoor activity that involves fire. Avoid burning or using any type of equipment that may spark on windy days.
*Remember target shooting and fireworks are prohibited on State Trust Land.
In March 2021, the governor signed the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative, which provides resources for preventing wildfires by utilizing low-risk inmates to control vegetation that could contribute to wildfires. More than 100 participants of this program graduated March 30.
The Healthy Forest Initiative graduates will begin removing excess shrubbery from state land and get a second chance at a new life after they serve their sentence.
Local concern
Fountain Hills is an area that interfaces with the Sonoran Desert, creating significant potential for wildfire. Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Winters said people should be aware of their own property conditions.
“The weather is starting to warm up, and now is the perfect time to get out and do your part to reduce your risk of being impacted by a brush fire,” Winters said. “Your firefighters are asking you to follow some simple tips to help safeguard your property. By following the tips listed, you can help keep your family and your home safe.”
These tips come from the National Fire Protection Association.
*The home and the area up to five feet from the furthest attached exterior point of the home should be a non-combustible area. Science tells us this is the most important zone to take immediate action on as it is the most vulnerable to embers. Start with the house itself, then move into the landscaping section around the home.
*Clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves and debris that could catch embers.
*Replace or repair any loose or missing shingles or roof tiles to prevent ember penetration.
*Move any flammable material away from wall exteriors – mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles – anything that can burn. Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches.
*Keep bushes and trees trimmed up away from the house.
The next area is five to 30 feet from the furthest exterior point of the home.
*Employ careful landscaping or create breaks that can help influence and decrease fire behavior.
*Clear vegetation from under large stationary propane tanks.
*Create fuel breaks with driveways, walkways/paths, patios, and decks.
*Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches.
*Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a surface fire cannot reach up into the trees. Prune trees up to six feet from the ground; for shorter trees do not exceed 1/3 of the overall tree height.
*When planting trees, make sure that when they mature the tree canopy is no closer than 10 feet to the edge of the structure.
*Trees and shrubs in this zone should be limited to small clusters of a few each to break up the continuity of the vegetation across the landscape.
*Remove all dead brush from the property and dispose of it properly. Do not discard the trimmings over the fence into a wash near the residence.
*Work with neighbors and share the cost of a landscaping service or woodchipper to dispose of tree branches and brush.
A little bit of work and preparation now will increase safety during the upcoming summer months. The Fountain Hills Fire Department is happy to assist by providing an on-site wildfire risk assessment. Call the Fire Marshal’s office at 480-816-5114 to set up an appointment.