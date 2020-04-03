With businesses, restaurants and other forms of entertainment closed, lots of folks have taken to the trails.
Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department reminds walkers, hikers and bikers to be mindful of overcrowding.
The department reminds everyone that the following guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) remain in place:
*Social-distancing.
*Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
*Ensure that there is six feet between you and other people.
*Practice good hygiene.
*Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
*Avoid touching your face.
*Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
*Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Those planning to visit a county park, remember to:
*Bring ample water for all members of your party.
*Ensure all members of your party are dressed in recreation attire (i.e., hats, hiking shoes, etc.).
*Have enough sunscreen for everyone.
The nature centers are closed. The department reminds visitors that the soap and toilet paper in restrooms are there for all park visitors.