Caring Friends of Fountain Hills shared The Fountains, UMC booth at the Fountain Hills Days Event on Saturday, March 26. Their purpose was to raise awareness of and encourage support for three non-profit organizations that are working to assist Ukrainian Refugees fleeing the War.
They highlighted the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
As visitors stopped by their booth, they were invited to learn about these organizations and the work in which they specialize, how each is rated by Charity Navigator and Charity Watch, and the website addresses where donations are received.
Visitors were also invited to sign one of two large cards, which were later mailed to Oksana Makarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Along with their signature, residents sent along words of support to the Ambassador along with words of encouragement to the people of Ukraine.
As a thank you for visiting the booth and contributing to these organizations, visitors were gifted with either a Ukrainian flag or a blue and gold ribbon to pin to their clothes, to honor Ukrainian refugees.