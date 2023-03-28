Lack of sleep, fear of missing out, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. These are just a few of the symptoms many users of social media platforms are experiencing. And no wonder, according to the Pew Research Center, 81% of teens in the U.S. use social media, putting a large population at an increased risk of feeling anxious, depressed, or ill over social media use.

Fountain Hills Cares is a Town of Fountain Hills community event to share and discuss important issues. On Thursday, April 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills Cares will have an informative discussion with experts on how social media platforms affect youth and how parents can stay in touch with their children.